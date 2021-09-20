Truck crashes into Hammond house

HAMMOND — A pickup truck crashed into a house in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood Monday evening causing damage to the front of the home and flipping the truck on its side.

A witness said the truck initially struck another vehicle on Tennessee Avenue around 6 p.m. and somehow veered into the adjacent neighborhood, striking the house at 6838 Ohio Ave. and coming to rest on its side.

Additional details about the crash, and information on the condition of the driver and the occupants of the home, were not immediately available from Hammond Police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.