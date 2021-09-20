 Skip to main content
Truck crashes into Hammond house
Truck crashes into Hammond house

HAMMOND — A pickup truck crashed into a house in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood Monday evening causing damage to the front of the home and flipping the truck on its side.

A witness said the truck initially struck another vehicle on Tennessee Avenue around 6 p.m. and somehow veered into the adjacent neighborhood, striking the house at 6838 Ohio Ave. and coming to rest on its side.

Additional details about the crash, and information on the condition of the driver and the occupants of the home, were not immediately available from Hammond Police.

