You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Truck crashes into Region elementary school
breaking top story urgent

Truck crashes into Region elementary school

{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A pickup truck crashed into the loading dock of the Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

East Chicago firefighters responded to 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. for a report for a crash. A brick wall was knocked down. 

Large pieces of bricks could be seen on the vehicle hood and the windshield was shattered. The driver reportedly was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

East Chicago law enforcement could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts