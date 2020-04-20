Truck crashes into Region elementary school

EAST CHICAGO — A pickup truck crashed into the loading dock of the Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
East Chicago firefighters responded to 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. for a report for a crash. A brick wall was knocked down.
Large pieces of bricks could be seen on the vehicle hood and the windshield was shattered. The driver reportedly was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
East Chicago law enforcement could not immediately be reached for comment.
