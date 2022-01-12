 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truck driver dead following early morning crash on I-94, state police say
0 Comments
alert urgent

Truck driver dead following early morning crash on I-94, state police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana State Police stock
Kale Wilk, The Times

LAPORTE — A 59-year-old man was declared dead after the semi-truck he was driving crashed early Wednesday along a far eastern stretch of Interstate 94, Indiana State Police said.

Trooper Jarah Burgin responded at 2:24 a.m. to a report of the single-vehicle crash and found the eastbound truck drifted out of the lanes of the highway and struck the guardrail, police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

"After striking the guardrail, the vehicle then drove off the shoulder and into the right ditch where the vehicle came to a stop," according to the news release.

The driver, identified as Daniel Ray Clark, of Marshall, Michigan, was found unresponsive and taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he was declared dead, according to police.

"An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted by the LaPorte County Coroner," police said. "The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing."

The right lane of the highway was closed for an hour and a half to allow for the investigation and cleanup, police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Landmine Detecting ‘Hero’ Rat Passes Away at Age 8

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts