Truck driver dead following early morning crash on I-94, state police say

LAPORTE — A 59-year-old man was declared dead after the semi-truck he was driving crashed early Wednesday along a far eastern stretch of Interstate 94, Indiana State Police said.

Trooper Jarah Burgin responded at 2:24 a.m. to a report of the single-vehicle crash and found the eastbound truck drifted out of the lanes of the highway and struck the guardrail, police said.

"After striking the guardrail, the vehicle then drove off the shoulder and into the right ditch where the vehicle came to a stop," according to the news release.

The driver, identified as Daniel Ray Clark, of Marshall, Michigan, was found unresponsive and taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he was declared dead, according to police.

"An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted by the LaPorte County Coroner," police said. "The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing."

The right lane of the highway was closed for an hour and a half to allow for the investigation and cleanup, police said.

