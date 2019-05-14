LAPORTE — The driver of a semitrailer truck said he did not see the stopped traffic ahead of him on U.S. 20 Tuesday morning before slamming into a trailer of another vehicle in the area of Fail Road, according to LaPorte County police.
Three vehicles were stopped along westbound U.S. 20 waiting for a traffic signal to change when Melvin Smith Jr., 33, of Oak Park, Illinois, came up from behind, but was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision, police said.
The passenger side of Smith's truck struck the trailer being pulled by other commercial motor vehicles and two passenger vehicles sustained damage, according to police.
Smith was taken to the hospital for treatment.