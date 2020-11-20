Truck rear-ends vehicle on Ind. 49 resulting in airlift to South Bend hospital

CHESTERTON — A Chesterton-area man had to be flown out to a South Bend hospital this week after his vehicle was struck from behind by a semi-trailer truck along northbound Ind. 49 at the intersection of Porter Avenue, an official said.

Firefighters were called out at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday to the scene and had to extricate the driver of the passenger vehicle, which was done in ten minutes, according to Chesterton Fire Department Lt. Brent Valpatic.

The driver was taken to the nearby Northwest Health Porter hospital and flown from there to a hospital in South Bend, Valpatic said. His condition was unknown Friday morning.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

The passenger vehicle was stopped for a traffic light and was in the process of accelerating for the green signal when the truck struck it from behind, Valpatic said. The crash resulted in significant damage to the passenger vehicle and resulted in the spilling of 20 gallons of fuel on the highway.