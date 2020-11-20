Truck rear-ends vehicle on Ind. 49 resulting in airlift to South Bend hospital

CHESTERTON — A Chesterton-area man had to be flown out to a South Bend hospital this week after his vehicle was struck from behind by a semi-trailer truck along northbound Ind. 49 at the intersection of Porter Avenue, an official said.
Firefighters were called out at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday to the scene and had to extricate the driver of the passenger vehicle, which was done in ten minutes, according to Chesterton Fire Department Lt. Brent Valpatic.
The driver was taken to the nearby Northwest Health Porter hospital and flown from there to a hospital in South Bend, Valpatic said. His condition was unknown Friday morning.
The driver of the truck was unharmed.
The passenger vehicle was stopped for a traffic light and was in the process of accelerating for the green signal when the truck struck it from behind, Valpatic said. The crash resulted in significant damage to the passenger vehicle and resulted in the spilling of 20 gallons of fuel on the highway.
The driver was alone in the passenger vehicle, Valpatic said.
Aaron Vela
Barbara Ann Westerhoff
Cedric Pierre Lockett
Clinton Triplett
David Zubik
Delantrice Tremaine Gregory
Derek Anthony Campbell
Donna Lee Paugh
Eric Howe
James Nowlin
Janique Ames
Jessica Staehlin
Katie Nicole Kellerman
Logan Pullen
Louie Harry Smith
Michael Gaskin
Mickey Richie
Miles Robert Jablonski
Robert Welch
Salina McConnell
Shamika Chavers
Tamica Pearise Storball
Terryaun McFadden
Valerie Ohagin
Zachary Siegmund
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.