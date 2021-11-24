Truck rollover snarls traffic on Ind. 49 in Porter County

An overturned semi-truck has snarled traffic along Ind. 49 in the area of Interstate 94 Wednesday morning, state officials say.
CHESTERTON — An overturned semi-truck has snarled traffic along Ind. 49 in the area of Interstate 94 Wednesday morning, state officials say.
All southbound lanes of Ind. 49 are closed at the I-94 interchange, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.
"Traffic is able to get by on just the right shoulder, but it is slow moving," INDOT said.
The ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound Ind. 49 is also closed, state police said.
The rollover occurred around 7:30 a.m., police said. Police had no word of any injuries.
Efforts were reportedly underway Wednesday morning to remove the truck.
