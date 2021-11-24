 Skip to main content
Truck rollover snarls traffic on Ind. 49 in Porter County
An overturned semi-truck has snarled traffic along Ind. 49 in the area of Interstate 94 Wednesday morning, state officials say.

CHESTERTON — An overturned semi-truck has snarled traffic along Ind. 49 in the area of Interstate 94 Wednesday morning, state officials say.

All southbound lanes of Ind. 49 are closed at the I-94 interchange, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

"Traffic is able to get by on just the right shoulder, but it is slow moving," INDOT said.

The ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound Ind. 49 is also closed, state police said.

The rollover occurred around 7:30 a.m., police said. Police had no word of any injuries.

Efforts were reportedly underway Wednesday morning to remove the truck.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Watch Now: Related Video

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

