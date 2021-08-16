Trucker charged with knocking out motorist, driving over him in Porter County

BURNS HARBOR — An Illinois man suffered spinal damage, a broken nose and was hospitalized after being physically assaulted by another motorist, who stole the victim's shoes and then drove a semitruck over the man's foot as he fled the scene, according to court records.

Thorcam Allamy, 26, of Michigan, is charged with felony counts of robbery, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident and battery with serious bodily injury, court records state.

Burns Harbor police said they were called out at 8:25 p.m. July 29 to the local Pilot Travel Center along U.S. 20, where they found the injured man lying on his back near the gas pumps with head injuries and no shoes.

The man said he had confronted the truck driver, later identified as Allamy, for blocking access to the fuel pumps, police said. A verbal dispute broke out, and Allamy is accused of striking the injured man, at which time he fell backward, striking his head on a trailer.

"I went down, and he kicked me in the face," the man told police.