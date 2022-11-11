Trucker seriously injured in rear-end collision along I-94, state police say

CHESTERTON — The driver of a truck that rear-ended another Thursday at the entrance of the vehicle scales along eastbound Interstate 94 was flown to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries, Indiana State Police say.

"The investigation showed that a straight truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was driving in the ramp lane," according to police. "The driver of the straight truck had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Pine Twp. Fire Dept. and was flown by Lutheran Air II to Chicago for treatment of serious injuries."