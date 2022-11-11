Trucker seriously injured in rear-end collision along I-94, state police say

The driver of a truck that rear-ended another Thursday at the entrance of the vehicle scales along eastbound Interstate 94 was flown to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries, Indiana State Police say.
CHESTERTON — The driver of a truck that rear-ended another Thursday at the entrance of the vehicle scales along eastbound Interstate 94 was flown to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries, Indiana State Police say.
The crash occurred early Thursday.
"The investigation showed that a straight truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was driving in the ramp lane," according to police. "The driver of the straight truck had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Pine Twp. Fire Dept. and was flown by Lutheran Air II to Chicago for treatment of serious injuries."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
