 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Trucker seriously injured in rear-end collision along I-94, state police say

  • 0

CHESTERTON — The driver of a truck that rear-ended another Thursday at the entrance of the vehicle scales along eastbound Interstate 94 was flown to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries, Indiana State Police say.

The crash occurred early Thursday.

"The investigation showed that a straight truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was driving in the ramp lane," according to police. "The driver of the straight truck had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Pine Twp. Fire Dept. and was flown by Lutheran Air II to Chicago for treatment of serious injuries."

The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division reportedly conducted an inspection of the vehicles following the crash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bronze statues found in Italy could transform understanding of Ancient Rome's early years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts