Truckers cited as police crack down on violations on Region highway

CHESTERTON — Chesterton police recently stopped 18 trucks and issued 22 citations over a 12-hour period as part of an effort to crack down on traffic violations along the local stretch of Ind. 49, the town is reporting.

Indiana State Police also took part in the recent truck blitz and issued their own citations.

"I recognize that we’ve got our work cut out for us, given the sheer volume of truck traffic at all hours," Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson said.

"Though it might seem easy to target scofflaw truckers, the configuration of Ind. 49 in the town of Chesterton makes enforcement more difficult than we’d like it to be," he said. "It’s hard for officers to execute quick U-turns from the southbound lanes, for example, to the northbound. And there aren’t any really good places in the median to sit in wait."

Richardson said, "The officers have to be creative in being at the right place at the right time, watching for stop-light violations while at the same time navigating heavy traffic safely."

The stretch of highway has been the scene of a number of accidents, including one May 8 that resulted in retired longtime Chesterton High School swim coach Kevin Kinel being airlifted to a Chicago hospital.

Kinel had the green light and was crossing the highway eastbound on East Porter Avenue at 10:49 a.m. when the crash occurred, police said.

A 27-year-old Florida truck driver reportedly told police when he saw the northbound traffic signal at Porter Avenue change from green to red, he applied his brakes. He realized he was not going to be able to stop for the red light and began to blow his horn to warn other drivers, police said.

"Truck traffic is absolutely growing on Ind. 49, however," Richardson said. "And the CPD is fully committed to conducting as much extra enforcement as possible as we enter the busy summer months."

