The trial of Portage Mayor James Snyder, center right, continues this week in U.S. District Court in Hammond. Here, Snyder arrives with his defense team on the first day of the trial on Monday, Jan. 14.
HAMMOND — City Councilman Pat Clem's suspicion that a local trucking firm was helping pay for Portage Mayor James Snyder's European vacation raised eyebrows at the FBI.
Clem, D-2nd, was identified during the Republican mayor's trial in U.S. District Court on Thursday as the second person who entered the FBI’s Merrillville office in September 2013 and requested an investigation into Snyder's alleged wrongdoings.
Under cross-examination by Snyder’s defense attorney, Jayna Cacciapo, FBI agent Eric Field confirmed Clem and former Street Superintendent Steve Charnetzky brought information to the FBI alleging, among other things, that Great Lakes Peterbilt had paid a substantial portion of Snyder’s trip to Austria.
That wasn’t the only accusation made against Snyder, said Field, adding another allegation was that two city employees were working on city time for Snyder’s personal mortgage company.
Field testified that while some of the information didn’t pan out and result in charges, the allegations that the trucking firm financed some $5,000 of the mayor’s trip led to discovering a $13,000 check from Great Lakes Peterbilt to Snyder for consulting services.
Field continued his direct testimony Thursday morning on the alleged $13,000 bribe from Stephen and Robert Buha in return for two contracts totaling about $1 million for five garbage trucks.
During cross-examination by Cacciapo, Field said there was nothing wrong with some of Snyder’s activities.
Cacciapo asked Field about the legality of holding golf outings, taking political donations and hosting a mayoral ball.
“There’s nothing wrong with that?” she asked Field.
“No,” he replied each time.
Cacciapo also questioned Field as to whether the investigation was politically motivated, considering both Clem and Charnetzky are Democrats and both supported Snyder’s opponent in the 2015 mayoral election. Charnetzky had previously supported Snyder in the 2011 election and was rehired by Snyder as his street superintendent in 2012.
Snyder was indicted in November 2016 on charges of felony bribery, extortion and tax dodging counts, which carry long prison terms if he is convicted.