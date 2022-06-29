Trucks to be slowed down on Porter County highway; police planning crackdown

CHESTERTON — Officials hope to address ongoing safety threats along the local stretch of Ind. 49 by lowering the speed limit for semi-trucks from 50 to 40 mph, the town has announced.

The state has also agreed to give police spots to patrol traffic in the area by constructing three turnaround cross-over areas in the median between East Porter Avenue and the Indiana Toll Road.

"The sheer dynamics of Ind. 49 in Chesterton and the way you’re coming over hills and around curves, lowering the speed limit to 40 is not meant to punish the truckers, because they’re very important and vital to our society today," Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson said.

"But by the sheer dynamics, it gives them more stopping distance at traffic lights and we hope that greatly improves safety."

"We didn’t want to punish motorists, Chesterton residents and people passing through, by making them do 40," the chief said. "The dynamic really affects the truckers because of their weight and their stopping distances."

"If the speed for trucks is 50, they’re doing 58, and that’s way too fast to stop in time when they’re coming over the overpass or around those curves," Richardson said. "If it says 40, we hope they stay between 40 and 46 or 47 and then they’ll have the right stopping distance."

Town officials mentioned last month's incident of a northbound semi-truck running a red light on Ind. 49 and seriously injuring retired Chesterton High School swim coach Kevin Kinel, who was crossing the highway in his vehicle with the green light at East Porter Avenue.

The new median turnarounds will give Chesterton police officers a safe place to monitor traffic, officials said.

"Unlike a little further down Ind. 49, when you get into Valparaiso, we don’t have turnaround lanes that we can sit in and monitor speeds and traffic lights," Richardson said.

"Having the tools to do the correct enforcement and the turnaround lanes will aid us in slowing down the traffic," he said. "They’ll be strategically placed, so we can monitor traffic lights and the speed and the truck lane."

The reduced speed limit and turnarounds will be in place "as soon as possible," a town official said.

