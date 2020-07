Trump 2020 banners vandalized, neighbors tell police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — A couple residents in the 1100 block of Penny Lane reported that their Trump 2020 candidate banners had been vandalized, according to Chesterton police.

The first resident told police she placed the banner in support of President Donald Trump in her yard early Friday evening and by the next morning, it had been sliced, according to the report.

The resident said she had purchased surveillance cameras and was installing them to thwart any further vandalism, police said.

While police were on scene, another neighbor approached and said her Trump 2020 banner had also been sliced, according to the incident report.

The replacement cost of each banner is $7, police said.

