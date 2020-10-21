 Skip to main content
Trump intends to nominate Indiana federal prosecutor to replace Barrett on 7th Circuit
US Attorney Thomas Kirsch

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump intends to nominate an Indiana federal prosecutor to replace Amy Coney Barrett on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals if Barrett is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

The White House on Wednesday announced Trump's pick to replace Barrett is Northern District of Indiana U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II, who was appointed to the post in 2017.

Barrett was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in mid-September. She is expected to be confirmed by the Senate within the next week.

Kirsch previously was a partner for law firm Winston and Strawn LLP and served various roles for the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a news release from the White House.

From 2001 to 2008, Kirsch was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Indiana, where he focused on high-profile, white-collar crimes, which included the prosecution of multiple elected public officials, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kirsch has also focused heavily on prosecuting drug- and gang-related crimes during his three-year tenure.

Kirsch, a 1996 Indiana University and 1999 Harvard Law School graduate, also previously served as a law clerk in the U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana.

