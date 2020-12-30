Twice-convicted sex offender nabbed for again failing to register, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — A twice-convicted sex offender, who already has been nabbed once for failing to register his home address as is required by law, is back in custody on allegations of moving from Porter County to Lake County without notifying officials, according to police.
Michael Blaize III, 30, who was found living in Hobart, faces felony counts of failing to register as a sex offender and failure to register as a sex offender with a prior conviction, according to Porter County police.
Capt. Larry Sheets, who serves as the sex or violent offender registry coordinator for the Porter County Sheriff's Department, said an officer arrived Nov. 23 to conduct a residency check on Blaize in the Lake Eliza area.
The officer was told Blaize had moved out approximately a month earlier and was staying with another person in Hobart, police said.
Sheets said he was informed Nov. 25 that Blaize had reported to the Lake County Sheriff's Department to register.
Records show Blaize was arrested by Porter County police Tuesday afternoon.
Porter County police said Blaize was convicted on Jan. 17, 2008, in Warren County as a juvenile for molesting an 8-year-old female.
He then was convicted again April 19, 2010, for sexual battery in Jasper County in a case involving a 12-year-old female acquaintance, police said.
Blaize had been arrested on Oct. 10, 2010, by Hammond police on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, Sheets said. He was convicted on April 9, 2014.
"All offenders are required to register annually and any offender that has the predator status is required to report every 90 days to sign in and have a new photo taken," Sheets has said. "Offenders are required to register in person with each county that they reside, own property, work or attend secondary education."
The offenders receive a minimum of one residence check a year (though two to three times is more common), with predators checked every 90 days, he said.
Sexually violent predators or offenders against children are prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of a school, youth program center or public park, Sheets said. They also cannot live within one mile of the home of their victim.