Twice-convicted sex offender nabbed for again failing to register, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — A twice-convicted sex offender, who already has been nabbed once for failing to register his home address as is required by law, is back in custody on allegations of moving from Porter County to Lake County without notifying officials, according to police.

Michael Blaize III, 30, who was found living in Hobart, faces felony counts of failing to register as a sex offender and failure to register as a sex offender with a prior conviction, according to Porter County police.

Capt. Larry Sheets, who serves as the sex or violent offender registry coordinator for the Porter County Sheriff's Department, said an officer arrived Nov. 23 to conduct a residency check on Blaize in the Lake Eliza area.

The officer was told Blaize had moved out approximately a month earlier and was staying with another person in Hobart, police said.

Sheets said he was informed Nov. 25 that Blaize had reported to the Lake County Sheriff's Department to register.

Records show Blaize was arrested by Porter County police Tuesday afternoon.

Porter County police said Blaize was convicted on Jan. 17, 2008, in Warren County as a juvenile for molesting an 8-year-old female.