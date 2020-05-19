Twin held 12-year-old brother's body en route to hospital after shooting, family says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — The family of a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in Gary this past weekend said the boy's twin brother attempted to save his life and held his body en route to the hospital.

The family of Demetrius Townsel Jr. is pleading with the shooter to turn himself in.

Townsel, of Chicago, was shot Saturday night while in a car in the 2600 block of Pierce Street in Gary, according to Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

The driver of the car in which Townsel was traveling immediately headed for Methodist Northlake Hospital Campus in Gary, Hamady said. A Gary police officer saw the driver and escorted the vehicle to the hospital, where police were dispatched at about 9 p.m.

Andrew Holmes, an anti-violence activist based in Chicago, said Monday the boy's twin brother attempted to save his life by putting pressure on the bullet wound.

Holmes said the family "isn't going to stop" until an arrest is made.

“Why did you take this child’s life? You went to sleep, but you stopped this child from living," Holmes said during a news conference in Gary.

Hamady said no one else was wounded in the shooting.