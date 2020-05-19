Twin held 12-year-old brother's body en route to hospital after shooting, family says

GARY — The family of a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in Gary this past weekend said the boy's twin brother attempted to save his life and held his body en route to the hospital.
The family of Demetrius Townsel Jr. is pleading with the shooter to turn himself in.
Townsel, of Chicago, was shot Saturday night while in a car in the 2600 block of Pierce Street in Gary, according to Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
The driver of the car in which Townsel was traveling immediately headed for Methodist Northlake Hospital Campus in Gary, Hamady said. A Gary police officer saw the driver and escorted the vehicle to the hospital, where police were dispatched at about 9 p.m.
Andrew Holmes, an anti-violence activist based in Chicago, said Monday the boy's twin brother attempted to save his life by putting pressure on the bullet wound.
Holmes said the family "isn't going to stop" until an arrest is made.
“Why did you take this child’s life? You went to sleep, but you stopped this child from living," Holmes said during a news conference in Gary.
Hamady said no one else was wounded in the shooting.
The shooter, who was on foot, was described as a black male with a thin build, dreadlocks and all black clothing, Hamady said.
Townsel was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. Saturday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
"She was looking to go home with her son (from the hospital), but instead was given only a pair of shoes and some clothes," Holmes said of the boy's mother.
Catherine Brown, the boy's mother, said her son wanted to be a basketball player and was a good kid.
"Please turn yourself in. I go home empty. I miss his laugh. I miss him," she said.
The shooting has been ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound. The boy lived in Chicago's Back of The Yards neighborhood.
More updates will be forthcoming during a Gary Police Department news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
