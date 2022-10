Two adults, three juveniles arrested after leading chase of stolen vehicle, police say

Indiana State Police stock Indiana State Police arrested five teenagers in connection with an auto theft and other crimes, state police announced Wednesday.

GARY — A group of teenagers led police on a high speed chase down Interstate 80 after they failed to yield to a traffic stop Sunday night, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

A state trooper was patrolling the area near 25th Avenue and Chase Street when he noticed the driver of a white Kia traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. The driver neglected to stop at a stop sign while making a left turn from 23rd Avenue onto Chase Street. When the trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, the suspects drove off, state police said.

The trooper followed the Kia toward I-80 where the vehicle traveled westbound, according to state police. The vehicle began to exit on the Kennedy Avenue southbound ramp and crashed. Five individuals in the vehicle began to flee on foot but were captured by police.

A records check indicated the Kia was reported stolen through the Chicago Police Department. Two adults and three juveniles were taken into custody, state police said.

Tyrone M. Brandon Jr., 19, of Gary, and Tyrone D. Kirkman Jr., 18, of Chicago, face preliminary felony charges of auto theft and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and unauthorized control of a vehicle, according to state police. Brandon faces a potential felony charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor charge for reckless driving in a work zone and charges for a Lake County warrant against him. Kirkman faces a potential felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor charge of false informing.

Brandon and Kirkman were taken to the Lake County Jail. The three juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention facility and face multiple potential felony and misdemeanor charges.