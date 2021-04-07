 Skip to main content
Two arrested following Porter County road rage incident, police say
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A report of a road rage incident Tuesday evening landed two men behind bars, including one man who was reportedly not involved in the original conflict, Porter County police say.

The 70-year-old alleged victim told police he was southbound on Meridian Road approaching U.S. 6 shortly before 6:30 p.m. when the driver of a truck following closely behind began honking his horn.

The elderly man said he pulled over and the other driver, later identified as Daniel Peters, 34, of Liberty Township, appeared very agitated and then punched him on his left cheek, police said.

The alleged victim said he did not fight back.

Peters said the alleged victim was honking at another vehicle and then "brake checked him bad," according to police. When the pair pulled over, they had words and Peters said he struck the elderly man when it looked as though he was going to strike Peters first.

As police went to find Peters at his nearby home, the alleged victim arrived with Clayton Edmonds, 33, of Westville, who proceeded to attack Peters in front of officers, police said.

Both men face misdemeanor battery charges, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

