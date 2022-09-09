Two arrested outside Portage elementary school following claim of child kidnapping, police said

PORTAGE — Two men were arrested during a fight outside the local Myers Elementary School this week after one of them was accused of kidnapping a child, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and an officer found Jaylen Bayron, 21, of Portage, on top of and choking Marcellus Dolomon, 22, of Indianapolis, while a woman attempted to break up the fight.

After the fight was stopped and other officers arrived, the woman reportedly told police Dolomon was her boyfriend and had been refusing to bring her son home from the playground. Upon telling her mother, the woman said her mother, her sister and her sister's boyfriend, Bayron, headed to the park.

The woman said when she arrived, Bayron and Dolomon were fighting.

Bayron later said he was told Dolomon had kidnapped the child, according to police. Bayron claims Dolomon started the fight and Bayron admitted to having a knife for self defense, but gave different explanations as to whether he ever held it, police said.

Dolomon told police he walked to the park from Gary to meet his girlfriend and after taking her son to the park was confronted by the woman's mother and Bayron. Dolomon said he then blacked out when Bayron began to fight with him.

"I asked Mr. Dolomon what caused Mr. Bayron to want to fight you and he stated he did not know, and that he was set up," police said.

Bayron was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and strangulation, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and battery, according to the incident report.

Dolomon was also taken to jail and faces misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, police said.