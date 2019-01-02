PORTAGE — Two Chicago men were caught in the act by police early Monday morning allegedly breaking into a west side liquor store.
Darius Brown, 37, was charged with burglary, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. Aaron Johnson, 25, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief. Both were transported to Porter County Jail.
Police were called to Old Town Liquors, 5454 Central Ave., just after 4 a.m. Monday.
When the first officer arrived, he found the front door of the business shattered and could hear movement inside the building. Other police arrived and surrounded the building.
Brown was spotted first by police attempting to leave the building. According to the report, officers ordered him to put his hands up and then get to the ground, but Brown ran from police.
An officer ran after him, jumping on his back. Both fell to the ground. The officer, who kept Brown pinned to the ground until others arrived, reportedly injured her knee in the scuffle.
Johnson came out of the building after police sent in a K-9 unit and was taken into custody without incident.
Brown was also wanted on warrants from Michigan and New Mexico.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
