You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two dead in head-on highway collision, police say
alert top story urgent

Two dead in head-on highway collision, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

TINLEY PARK — A Merrillville man and a Lansing man are dead following a head-on collision Wednesday night along Interstate 80, west of Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police.

Police say 48-year-old Keith Bowers of Merrillville was driving eastbound on I-80 in the center lane when he was struck by a westbound vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

Delay granted in Porter County double murder case

The westbound vehicle was driven by Samuel Sahagun-Banuelos, 23, Lansing, who also died, according to police. Police are unsure why he was driving the wrong direction on the highway.

Both drivers were trapped inside of their vehicles after the impact of the crash and died at the scene, police said.

Sheriffs say they've taken steps to reduce jail populations during pandemic

All eastbound lanes were closed at 11:23 p.m. during the traffic crash investigation and were reopened around 2:56 a.m.

0
0
2
30
7

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts