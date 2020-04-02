Two dead in head-on highway collision, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TINLEY PARK — A Merrillville man and a Lansing man are dead following a head-on collision Wednesday night along Interstate 80, west of Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police.

Police say 48-year-old Keith Bowers of Merrillville was driving eastbound on I-80 in the center lane when he was struck by a westbound vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The westbound vehicle was driven by Samuel Sahagun-Banuelos, 23, Lansing, who also died, according to police. Police are unsure why he was driving the wrong direction on the highway.

Both drivers were trapped inside of their vehicles after the impact of the crash and died at the scene, police said.

All eastbound lanes were closed at 11:23 p.m. during the traffic crash investigation and were reopened around 2:56 a.m.

