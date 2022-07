Two dead in separate Gary shootings, coroner says

GARY — Two Gary residents were shot and killed this weekend in separate homicides in the Steel City.

According to the Lake County coroner's office, Raven Washington, 31, of the 2000 block of Carolina Street, was pronounced dead of a single gunshot wound shortly before 6 p.m. Friday at 1338 Roosevelt St.

Gary police reports indicate Washington was found at the site slumped over in an abandoned vehicle "with blood all over."

Records show Lake County police dispatchers received a report of a homicide at that location Friday afternoon.

An abandoned house and empty lot next door were cordoned off with police tape. A neighbor, who declined to provide her identity, reported hearing gunshots late Thursday evening.

The coroner's office said the second shooting victim was Diondray Gill, 32, of the 500 block of S. Vermillion Street. He was shot and wounded at 4901 E. Melton Rd.

Gill was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. Saturday in the emergency room at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St., according to the coroner.

Gary police did not immediately respond to requests for more information about the circumstances of each homicide, or whether anyone is in custody in connection with the slayings.