Two drivers flown out to hospitals following Valpo-area crash, police say

VALPARAISO — Two motorists were flown out to Illinois hospitals following a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday morning along U.S. 30 in the area of Shorewood Drive, Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls said.

The crash, which was reported around 7:30 a.m., resulted in front-end damage to one vehicle and rear-end damage to a second, McFalls said.

One of the injured drivers was flown out to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the other was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, he said.

U.S. 30 is now open to traffic, McFalls said.

