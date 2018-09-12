Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jonathan Miano, Times file photo

Two drivers were injured and one had to be extricated from his vehicle following a crash around 8 a.m. Wednesday at Ind. 2 and County Road 600 North, according to county police.

An SUV was northbound on Ind. 2 when a white truck travelling eastbound on 600 North pulled in front of the SUV and was struck, police said.

The driver in the truck had to extricated from his vehicle by firefighters, police said.

There are no roads closed as a result of the crash.

