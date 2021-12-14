Two drivers so drunk they were passed out behind the wheel, Porter County police say

Porter County police said they nabbed two motorists over the weekend, who were so intoxicated they were found slumped over behind the wheel of their vehicles.

The first came shortly before midnight Saturday when police responded to the area of County Road 100 South and Springwood Drive and found Jozef Kus, 62, of Stickney, Ill., slumped over in his vehicle, which was parked in the middle of the roadway with its right turn signal on, according to the incident report.

Kus slowly woke up and could not answer most questions, in part, due to being intoxicated, police said. He refused to submit to a chemical test and reportedly uttered obscenities at police while being driven to jail.

Kus faces misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.

The second arrest came shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Ind. 130 and County Road 150 West, police said.

The county officer said he found a Nissan Versa facing east in the westbound lane and the driver, later identified as Alexis Mikulaj, asleep in the driver's seat.

After several attempts, police said they were able to awaken the 22-year-old Hobart resident and reach into her vehicle to turn it off.