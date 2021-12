Two found shot to death near Valpo; police say no one else involved

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Porter County police responding to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Grandview Avenue late Sunday night said they discovered two men dead from gunshot wounds.

"The two deceased subjects are the only persons involved in this incident," Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety," he said.

Police said they were called out around 11 p.m.

"The investigation is on-going and we have no further comment at this time," McFalls said.

Autopsies and toxicology are pending for both individuals, according to Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes.

The coroner's office was called out to the scene at 2:32 a.m. Monday and said the identities of the deceased will be released after notification is made to their families.

