Two Gary man await death penalty trial over 2010 killing

Police allege the victim, Blair, was inside a diner at 24th and Broadway in Gary during the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2010, when Gates entered and killed her in a barrage of gunfire.

Police allege Major and Gates plotted her death hours earlier at the Sin City Deciples' clubhouse near Eighth and Virginia in downtown Gary where both were members.

The government alleges Major paid Gates $10,000 to kill Blair to prevent her from testifying against him at an upcoming Lake Criminal Court attempted murder trial in Crown Point.

She was an eyewitness to Major’s shooting of another man two years earlier.

Without Blair as a witness, the Lake County prosecutor’s office was only able to convict Major of battery in the earlier shooting of the other man. Major served a 2-year sentence for the crime.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office charged both Major and Gates in 2016 with Blair’s murder but the state never came close to putting the men on trial in Crown Point over Blair’s death.

About a half-dozen dates for a trial were set and canceled over the next five years as the two men and their lawyers demanded and received a series of nearly 70 delays, claiming they needed more time to defend themselves.