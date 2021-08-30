Two Gary man await death penalty trial over 2010 killing

HAMMOND — Federal court officials are preparing a death penalty trial for two Gary man accused of a contract murder 11 years ago.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar approved the hiring of three lawyers over the weekend to prepare the defenses of Ronnie E. Major and Antoine J. Gates.
The 51-year-old Major and 44-year-old Gates are pleading not guilty to murder-for-hire charges alleging they plotted and carried out the 2010 fatal shooting of Jocelyn Blair, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The charges the two men face make them eligible to be tried for capital murder. That makes each one of them entitled to the appointment of two attorneys, at public expense.
The court is employing Merrillville attorney Mark A. Psimos, and Chesterton attorney Adam Tavitas to represent Major and Merrillville attorney R. Brian Woodward for Gates.
Magistrate Judge Kolar directed Woodward to obtain the services of a fourth lawyer to assist in the defense of Gates.
Court records indicate Psimos is certified to be learned in capital murder law.
A federal grand jury indicted the defendants a month ago, culminating a decade of effort by law enforcement officials to bring credible murder charges against the two men.
Police allege the victim, Blair, was inside a diner at 24th and Broadway in Gary during the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2010, when Gates entered and killed her in a barrage of gunfire.
Police allege Major and Gates plotted her death hours earlier at the Sin City Deciples' clubhouse near Eighth and Virginia in downtown Gary where both were members.
The government alleges Major paid Gates $10,000 to kill Blair to prevent her from testifying against him at an upcoming Lake Criminal Court attempted murder trial in Crown Point.
She was an eyewitness to Major’s shooting of another man two years earlier.
Without Blair as a witness, the Lake County prosecutor’s office was only able to convict Major of battery in the earlier shooting of the other man. Major served a 2-year sentence for the crime.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office charged both Major and Gates in 2016 with Blair’s murder but the state never came close to putting the men on trial in Crown Point over Blair’s death.
About a half-dozen dates for a trial were set and canceled over the next five years as the two men and their lawyers demanded and received a series of nearly 70 delays, claiming they needed more time to defend themselves.
State prosecutors had so much difficulty preparing a credible case against Major that a Lake Criminal Court judge had to release Major from pre-trial detention in 2019.
Now the pair faces federal prosecutors armed with evidence developed by federal investigators.
However, the prospect for a death penalty murder trial and execution for the pair remains uncertain.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland recently imposed a moratorium on federal executions and is reviewing U.S. Justice Department policies on whether to seek the death penalty in the future at all.