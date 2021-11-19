Two Hammond students involved in morning pedestrian crash, police say

HAMMOND — Two students of Morton High School were involved in a pedestrian accident Friday morning on 169th Street involving a 16-year-old driver, who said he failed to see them because of sun in his eyes, police said.
An 18-year-old girl is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital later Friday and a 17-year-old female was uninjured, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Police said they were called out around 7:10 a.m. to the area of 169th Street and Kentucky Avenue in reference to a pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered the 16-year-old driver was turning on to 169th when he failed to see the two females.
Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, police said.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
