Two Hammond students involved in morning pedestrian crash, police say

HAMMOND — Two students of Morton High School were involved in a pedestrian accident Friday morning on 169th Street involving a 16-year-old driver, who said he failed to see them because of sun in his eyes, police said.

An 18-year-old girl is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital later Friday and a 17-year-old female was uninjured, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Police said they were called out around 7:10 a.m. to the area of 169th Street and Kentucky Avenue in reference to a pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered the 16-year-old driver was turning on to 169th when he failed to see the two females.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, police said.

