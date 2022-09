Two handguns recovered after Gary men flee traffic stop; one suspect arrested, one at large, police say

STOCK Police - Lake County Sheriff (copy) The Lake County Sheriff's Department and Gary Police Department pursued and arrested one suspect, while the other remains at large.

GARY — Multiple law enforcement agencies aided in a Friday afternoon pursuit in Gary after two men fled a traffic stop.

An officer from the Lake County Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet before it fled in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Tennessee Street in Gary. The driver and a passenger exited the vehicle in an alley near 2100 Tennessee Street and fled on foot. Another officer spotted one of the suspects running near East 22nd Avenue and pursued him on foot.

Officers from Gary Police Department arrived to assist in the search for the suspects, the sheriff's department said. A Gary Police Department K-9, Roki, helped to apprehend the male believed to be the driver in the incident.

The suspect in custody is a 27-year-old male from Gary. The passenger remains at large. Two handguns were recovered from the vehicle.

This case is still under investigation.