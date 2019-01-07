HIGHLAND — Two Highland men have been arrested for theft in what could be a string of thefts from vehicles, according to police.
Adam Foye, 20, and Ruben Ortiz, 18, have both been charged with felony theft and misdemeanor unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Highland police were called to the 2600 block of Parkway Drive about 9 p.m. Jan. 2 on the report of four men who had stolen a purse from a resident's vehicle, according to a press release from the department. The men were reportedly running on the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks west of the area.
Police found three of the four men on the tracks and questioned them at the police station.
Police also located the stolen purse and identification along the tracks, but most of the items from inside the purse, including jewelry, cell phone and wallet, were not recovered.
A short time later, another person went to the department to speak with detectives. After additional investigation, Foye and Ortiz were arrested.
Additional charges are pending regarding the current investigations of other thefts from vehicles in the area, according to police.
The other two adult males who had been detained were released without any charges.