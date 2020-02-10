Two home invasions in one night; Hammond cops seek security cam footage

A man and woman residing there stated that they heard a noise and found a man had entered the home, pointed a handgun and demanded money and jewelry. The suspect fled their home with the stolen items, Kellogg said.

Officers were investigating that crime when they received another call at about 8:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Oak Avenue. There, a woman said she was exiting her apartment when she observed a man walking toward her door.

"She attempted to re-enter her apartment when the male forced his way in behind her. The suspect again had possession of a firearm and stole various items including money and credit cards from this location. The female was uninjured," Kellogg said.

About four hours later, officers were dispatched to a home in the 6600 block of California Avenue for another home invasion, Kellogg said.

A woman in the home said she was sleeping and woke to find a man in her home. He allegedly sexually battered her inside her bedroom before fleeing with money, Kellogg said.

Hammond police believe the suspect to be the same person in all three incidents.

In the first string of burglaries, the suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and very thin, between 130 to 140 pounds.