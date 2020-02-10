Two home invasions in one night; Hammond cops seek security cam footage

HAMMOND — Police are investigating whether two overnight home invasions are connected to a rash of violent break-ins that occurred in late December and early January.
In one of the invasions that occurred overnight Monday, an intruder entered through an unlocked window, implied he had a weapon, demanded cash and cleared a safe of guns, police said.
The first call came about midnight in the 2200 block of 167th Street in Hammond after homeowners reported waking up to find a man standing in their bedroom looking around with a flashlight, according to Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.
About an hour later, a second call came in the 6400 block of Tennessee Avenue, Kellogg said. In that case, the witness reported waking to find her door open, money missing from her wallet and a man outside of her home fleeing the area.
The intruder in both cases was described as black with a thin build and thin mustache, standing about 5-feet-10-inches tall and wearing dark pants, a gray hoodie, sweatshirt and gloves.
Detectives are looking for leads in last night’s home invasions and ask residents to check their home security camera systems between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., Kellogg said.
Authorities say any suspicious activity should be reported to Hammond Police Department Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988 or Det. Lt. Mark Detterline at 219-852-2962.
It wasn't immediately clear if these two home invasions are connected to a rash of violent intrusions that occurred during the holiday season, police said.
Last month, police said they suspected the same man was behind those burglaries.
Previous cases
At about 10 p.m. Jan. 2, Hammond police were called out to a house in the 7300 block of White Oak Avenue for a report of a home invasion, police said. The suspect gained entry into the home through an open window, police said.
The victim told police she was sleeping when she woke to the sound of someone looking through her closet, police said. The victim stated she then observed a black male, who appeared to be in his 20s, standing at the foot of her bed while pointing a handgun at her.
She said the suspect continued pointing a gun at her and forced her to assist in gathering and carrying items out of the home. Money and several firearms were reported stolen during the incident.
The suspect fled the home, and the woman immediately called 911.
The suspect in the Jan. 2 case is believed to have committed multiple home invasions recently.
Police believe the same man is behind several armed home invasions that occurred Dec. 30-31. In the first case, officers were called to a home about 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Elm Avenue for a report of a home invasion.
A man and woman residing there stated that they heard a noise and found a man had entered the home, pointed a handgun and demanded money and jewelry. The suspect fled their home with the stolen items, Kellogg said.
Officers were investigating that crime when they received another call at about 8:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Oak Avenue. There, a woman said she was exiting her apartment when she observed a man walking toward her door.
"She attempted to re-enter her apartment when the male forced his way in behind her. The suspect again had possession of a firearm and stole various items including money and credit cards from this location. The female was uninjured," Kellogg said.
About four hours later, officers were dispatched to a home in the 6600 block of California Avenue for another home invasion, Kellogg said.
A woman in the home said she was sleeping and woke to find a man in her home. He allegedly sexually battered her inside her bedroom before fleeing with money, Kellogg said.
Hammond police believe the suspect to be the same person in all three incidents.
In the first string of burglaries, the suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and very thin, between 130 to 140 pounds.
He was described as wearing dark denim jeans, a dark or black jacket with a light (possibly gray) pullover hoodie underneath. The suspect was in possession of a handgun in all three cases, Kellogg said.
"If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, or you believe to see someone matching this description, stay inside your home with the doors and windows locked and call 911 immediately," Kellogg said.