Two Illinois men arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop in Porter County, police say

Two Illinois men were arrested during a traffic stop early Monday after police say they found guns and narcotics inside the vehicle. 

PORTER COUNTY — Two Illinois men were arrested during a traffic stop early Monday after police say they found guns and narcotics inside the vehicle. 

The driver, Steven Trunnell, 24, of Harvey, Illinois, faces numerous drug and weapon charges, including felon carrying a handgun, possession of cocaine, OWI and resisting law enforcement.

A passenger, Cleveland Jordan III, 19, of Dolton, Illinois, is charged with possession of an altered firearm, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a permit following the stop near Portage.

Indiana State Trooper Kenneth Payonk said he was heading eastbound on Interstate 94 when he noticed a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driving "well under the posted speed limit and unable to maintain its lane of travel" about 1:35 a.m.

Payonk said he stopped the vehicle driven by Trunnell and asked him to exit the Malibu. Trunnell allegedly fled on foot, but Payonk later caught up to him with help from another state trooper. He was found with cocaine on him. 

Two Illinois men arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop in Porter County, police say

Indiana State Trooper Kenneth Payonk said he had been heading eastbound on Interstate 94 when he noticed a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driving "well under the posted speed limit and unable to maintain its lane of travel" about 1:35 a.m.

The traffic stop ended in the arrest of two Illinois men, who now face drug and weapon charges.

Jordan had been asleep in the passenger seat of the Malibu at the time of the stop, Payonk said. But when troopers returned with a handcuffed Trunnell, Jordan was awake, with a "black handgun with an extended magazine" on his lap.

Jordan ignored commands to put his hands up before eventually complying, police said. He attempted to resist arrest once outside the Malibu, but was subdued and placed in handcuffs.

Panyok said troopers found a second handgun under the front passenger seat, where Jordan had been sitting, with its serial number shaved off.

A third firearm was also recovered from the Malibu. Police said they later discovered it had been stolen from Clark County, Ohio.

Other items found in the vehicle included open containers of alcohol, a scale and small plastic bags containing marijuana.

Trunnell and Jordan were both booked into the Porter County Jail.

A third passenger — a 24-year-old woman from Dolton, Illinois — was in the back of vehicle. She was later released by police. 

