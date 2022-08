Two injured in Hammond shooting; police seeking tips

HAMMOND — Police are seeking tips in the wake of a shooting Thursday night that left two injured, one seriously enough to be transported to a Chicago-area hospital.

Hammond police responded at 7:55 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting the 1000 block of Lyons Street, police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

"Upon arrival, officers located a subject that had been shot multiple times," Kellogg said. "He was immediately treated by the Hammond Fire Dept. and then transported to a Chicago area hospital."

The man, who was not identified by police, remained at the hospital Friday and his condition is unknown.

"Officers located items leading them to believe there were several subjects involved," Kellogg said. "A short time later, another victim arrived at the hospital who was also present on Lyons."

"Information is still being gathered at this time," according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Hammond police Detective Sgt. Rich Ray at 219-852-2970 or Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.