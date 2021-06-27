Two juveniles in custody following killing of Region basketball Hall of Famer

GARY — Two juveniles are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old Gary man at a gas station early Saturday, according to Mayor Jerome Prince.
The Lake County coroner identified the deceased as Wallace Broadnax. He was pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m. Saturday. His death has been ruled a homicide.
"I am heartbroken and disgusted by the senseless brutality that took the life of Wallace Broadnax, a dedicated, lifelong member of our community," Prince said.
"I have reached out to the family and loved ones of Mr. Broadnax, and the city of Gary stands ready to support them in any way we can."
Broadnax was a member of the 1968 Roosevelt High School state basketball championship team. He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.
He worked for the Gary Fire Department for 25 years before spending the past 36 years with Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc.
Prince said due to the age of the suspects only limited information is being released at this time. The Metro Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the case, he said.
The mayor also has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Monday to speak about Broadnax's death. He'll be joined by Gary Police Chief Brian Evans, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter.
"As I said last week, violence in our communities is a public health crisis, but we will not tolerate this violence. We will do everything in our power to bring the responsible parties to justice," Prince said.
Gary Police responded around 7:10 a.m. to a Clark gas station, located at 2295 Grant St., in regard to an assault with firearm call.
An investigation showed Broadnax was returning to his parked vehicle when two individuals approached and tried to rob him. It is unclear if one or both were armed with guns, police said.
After shooting Broadnax the two individuals fled on foot in an unknown direction. Gary Police, with the assistance of Lake County Sheriff's K-9s, tried to track the suspects but were initially unable to locate them, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.