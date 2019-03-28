HAMMOND — Two area men are pleading not guilty to a charge they tried to hold up an armored car earlier this month.
Delvin Perkins, 23, of South Holland, is scheduled to be tried May 28, and Reilly Jackson Jr., 23, of Griffith, on June 3, in U.S. District Court in Hammond on firearms and robbery charges.
Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar ordered the two men to remain in federal custody until trial on grounds they are a potential flight risk and a danger to the community.
They appeared Wednesday in federal court before the magistrate.
Perkins and Jackson have been in custody since FBI agents and Merrillville police stopped them March 18 outside the Aldi grocery at 10 E. U.S. 30 in Merrillville on suspicion they were about to rob a Brinks armored truck.
An FBI surveillance team had been following them earlier that day as suspects in a $500,000 heist of a Thillens Cagistics armored truck July 25, 2018 in Blue Island, Illinois.
The agents decided to confront the pair, who were following the Brinks truck as it made multiple stops to collect money from local banks and businesses.
The government alleges the FBI believed a robbery was imminent. The defendants wore dark clothing, and the Jeep Cherokee Jackson was driving had a temporary license plate folded over to obscure its number.
Armed FBI agents and Merrillville police overwhelmed them at 1:55 p.m. March 18 on U.S. 30 near Broadway in Merrillville.