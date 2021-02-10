 Skip to main content
Two men face charges in carjackings, police say
Two men face charges in carjackings, police say

Police stock
File, The Times

CALUMET CITY — Two men are facing charges after a carjacking Sunday night, officials said.

According to a news release from Calumet City, the chain of events began when a black Infiniti sedan was carjacked in Dolton around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Minutes later, Calumet City police officers spotted a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle driving at a high rate of speed near the Bishop Ford Freeway and Sibley Boulevard.

The car swerved off the road and became stuck in a snowdrift, police said. As officers approached the car, three men fled on foot and were pursued by police.

One suspect fled through several yards and did not stop even when an officer deployed a Taser, police said. That suspect was subsequently taken into custody by another officer.

A second suspect, whom police said was observed with a handgun, was not caught.

A third suspect eluded officers during a foot pursuit, police said. But minutes later, a man told police he was pumping gas in the 2000 block of Sibley Boulevard when he was knocked down and his Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen by a man matching the description of the suspect driving the Infiniti.

Later Sunday, Calumet City police said, Dolton police recovered the Mitsubishi in the 15100 block of Sunset Lane and arrested the driver.

Jeremy Jones, 31, of Springfield, was identified as the driver of the stolen Mitsubishi and was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest,

Michael Powell, 27, of Hammond, was charged with criminal trespassing to a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information on the third suspect is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500. Callers may remain anonymous.

