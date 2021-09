Two men killed in separate Ford Heights shootings

FORD HEIGHTS — Two men were shot and killed Friday night in separate incidents at homes in a Ford Heights, Illinois, subdivision just north of U.S. 30 and west of Illinois 394.

According to Cook County sheriff's police, officers responded at 11:12 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Senator Lane.

Upon arrival, police said they found Darjuan Greenwood, 28, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

Greenwood was transported across the state line to Franciscan Health Dyer, where he was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. Saturday, according to the Lake County coroner.

Police said while they were still on scene at Senator Lane they heard gunshots in the 1400 block of Embassy Lane, five blocks to the north.

There they found Nathaniel Barnes, 30, unresponsive in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.

Barnes also was transported to Franciscan Health Dyer where he was pronounced dead at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, according to the Lake County coroner.

The investigation of both deaths is ongoing, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.