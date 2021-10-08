 Skip to main content
Two more drivers nabbed exceeding 100 mph on highway, police say
Two more drivers nabbed exceeding 100 mph on highway, police say

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police continue their crackdown on excessive speeding along the local stretch of Ind. 2 with charges Thursday against two more drivers accused of exceeding 100 mph.

An officer observed two passenger vehicles travelling side-by-side westbound on Ind. 2 in the area of County Road 400 East at an "unreasonably high rate of speed," according to a press release.

The vehicles were reportedly clocked by police travelling at 104 mph.

The vehicles were stopped and the drivers were identified as Steven Allen, 56, and Rafael Jimenez Jr., 24, both of LaPorte, police said.

Allen was issued a summons to appear in court on misdemeanor counts of speed contest and reckless driving, while Jimenez was summons for misdemeanor speed contest, reckless driving and driving while suspended, according to police.

Both also received citations for exceeding the posted speed limit, police said.

On Monday, Dmond Cross, 37, of Rolling Prairie, was clocked along the highway at 110 mph, or twice the speed limit on a local stretch of Ind. 2, police said.

He told the officer he "needed to use the restroom" and faces a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and was cited for speeding, police said.

"Speeding, to this degree, is an extremely dangerous driving behavior," LaPorte Sheriff Capt. Derek J. Allen said.

"Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers, and the motoring public - including LCSO (LaPorte County Sheriff's Office) deputies at tremendous risk," he said. "Deputies will continue to seek out and take appropriate enforcement action against speeding drivers to improve traffic safety on all LaPorte County roadways."

