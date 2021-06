Two motorists injured in Porter County crash

CHESTERTON — Two motorists suffered minor injuries in a collision along Indian Boundary Road just west of Ind. 49, police said.

A westbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Liberty Township woman attempted to turn south into the Indian Oak Mall at 4:20 p.m. Friday when she collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Chesterton woman, Chesterton police said.

"The impact of the collision then forced the second vehicle into a third stopped for a red light at the Indian Oak Mall exit and facing north," the town said.

Police said the younger driver "did not have a protected green light and failed to yield to oncoming traffic."

The younger driver complained of pain to her calf and finger and the Chesterton woman complained of pain to her arm, according to police. Both were treated at the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Nashville, Tennessee, reported no injuries to police.

Damage to all three vehicles was estimated by police at up to $25,000.

