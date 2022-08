Two nabbed after fleeing drunken driving crash leaving injured woman behind, police say

CEDAR LAKE — A 42-year-old Lowell man faces numerous criminal charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a drunken driving crash, leaving behind a severely injured woman, Cedar Lake Deputy Police Chief Carl Brittingham said.

Police said they responded at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a crash on the curve of South Lake Shore Drive and Cline Avenue.

They determined a 2009 RAM pickup truck driven by William Howard had been travelling recklessly when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole leaving it disabled in the middle of the roadway.

Howard and passenger Brian Watson, 38, of Cedar Lake, fled the scene on foot, leaving a 37-year-old female front seat passenger behind with severe injuries and a bleeding arm, Brittingham said. The Cedar Lake woman was treated for her injuries.

Howard was later nabbed after a brief struggle with officers, and it was determined he had been drinking alcohol, police said.

"An open bottle of an alcoholic beverage was also located on the driver's side floor of the vehicle," Brittingham said.

Howard was taken to the Lake County jail and faces felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.

Watson, who refused to stop when ordered, was also taken into custody following a brief struggle with officers, police said.

He faces a charge of resisting law enforcement and it was discovered he has an active warrant out of Porter County, Brittingham said.