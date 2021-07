Two nabbed with stolen gun, 63 rounds of ammo, police say

LAPORTE — Two Gary men were taken into custody after they were nabbed during a traffic stop with a stolen gun and 63 rounds of ammunition, LaPorte County police said.

A county police officer said he stopped the westbound vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 4000 west block of U.S. 20 after seeing it travel left of the center line.

The driver was identified as Mustafaa El'Malik, 22, and the passenger was Justin Burnside, 25, police said.

A search of the vehicle revealed three guns, one of which was reported stolen to Schererville police, according to police. Ammunition was also recovered for each of the guns.

The men were taken to the LaPorte County jail and El'Malik faces a felony count of theft of a firearm and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license, police said. He was released the same day after a cash bond was posted on his behalf.

Burnside faces a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license and was also released the same day after posting a cash bond.

