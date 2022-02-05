Two Northwest Indiana judges vying for seat on Indiana Supreme Court

At least two individuals with Northwest Indiana ties have applied to fill an upcoming judicial vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court.

Porter Superior Judge Jeffrey Clymer, of Valparaiso, and LaPorte Superior Judge Jaime Oss, of LaPorte, are among 19 candidates seeking to replace retiring Justice Steven David when he leaves the bench in the fall after serving 12 years as one of the five justices on the state’s highest court.

It’s possible several of the other applicants have lived or worked in Northwest Indiana at some point during their lives. But the background information, resumes, legal writings, and letters of recommendation submitted by each candidate were not immediately available for review following the midday Friday application deadline.

Clymer is a 1992 graduate of Valparaiso University School of Law and later was an adjunct instructor at the law school prior to its 2020 closure.

He worked as an attorney and mediator in private practice until 2017 when Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Clymer to succeed retired Judge Bill Alexa on the Porter Superior Court.

Clymer defeated Democrat Clay Patton in the 2018 general election to win a six-year term as a Porter County judge.

He is past president of the Porter County Bar Association and the Porter County Inns of Court. Clymer also is a fellow of the Indiana Bar Foundation and a member of the Valparaiso Kiwanis Club and National Eagle Scout Association.

Oss also is a Valparaiso University School of Law graduate, earning her doctor of law degree in 2003.

But her legal career actually began six years earlier when she started working as a legal secretary and receptionist at her father’s law firm, Huelat Mack & Kreppein.

As a licensed attorney, Oss practiced 17 years at the firm and became managing partner. Following unsuccessful bids to fill Indiana Supreme Court vacancies in 2016 and 2017, she was elected LaPorte County judge in 2020, defeating Democrat Michael Bergerson.

Oss is past president of the LaPorte County Bar Association and the Women Lawyers Association of Indiana, a recipient of the Outstanding Young LaPortean Award, and was named the Most Influential Woman in Law by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.

The seven-member Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice Loretta Rush who lived in Munster as a child, is poised to review each judicial candidate’s application and supporting materials, and will conduct a first round of interviews in late February or early March.

The commission will winnow down the applicants to three finalists following a second round of interviews scheduled for April.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb must then appoint the new justice from the list of three judicial candidates recommended by the commission.

Indiana voters will get to decide at the 2024 general election whether to retain the new justice for a renewable 10-year term on the Supreme Court.

