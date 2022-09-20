Two pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by vehicles, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Police said they are investigating two separate crashes that left two pedestrians in critical condition.

The first crash involved a female pedestrian, who was struck around 10:50 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 30 near Taft Street. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger, possibly a Hellcat, with a damaged passenger side mirror.

Another pedestrian-involved crash occurred around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of Taft Street when a man was struck by a vehicle. The driver spoke to police at the scene.

Police request information about the black Dodge Charger or additional details about either incident be directed to Det. Vasel at 219-769-3531 ext. 363 or mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.