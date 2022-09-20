 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Two pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by vehicles, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
STOCK Police - Merrillville (copy)

Merrillville police are investigating both accidents.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Police said they are investigating two separate crashes that left two pedestrians in critical condition. 

The first crash involved a female pedestrian, who was struck around 10:50 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 30 near Taft Street. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger, possibly a Hellcat, with a damaged passenger side mirror. 

Another pedestrian-involved crash occurred around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of Taft Street when a man was struck by a vehicle. The driver spoke to police at the scene.

Police request information about the black Dodge Charger or additional details about either incident be directed to Det. Vasel at 219-769-3531 ext. 363 or mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts