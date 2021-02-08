Two shootings within an hour in Michigan City; police seek help from public

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking the public's help in investigating two shootings that occurred within an hour of one another Friday night.

The first call came in at 10:57 p.m. reporting that a home in the 1000 block of East Michigan Boulevard had been struck by gunfire, Michigan City police said.

There were multiple people inside the house at the time of the shooting and yet no one was hurt, police were told.

A witness saw a gray or silver four-door passenger vehicle with tinted windows leave the area after hearing multiple gunshots, police said.

Police said they were then called at 11:37 p.m. to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital for a report of two people seeking care for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old man from Michigan City had been shot in the left tricep and on his left side, while a 30-year-old Merrillville woman had gunshot wounds on her right forearm and back, police said.

The two were reportedly shot while riding in a vehicle in the 900 block of Walker Street, according to police.

Police said they found numerous spent ammunition cartridges in the area.