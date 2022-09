Two Sin City Deciples plead guilty to federal racketeering count

HAMMOND — Two Lake County men are pleading guilty to felony racketeering charges as former leaders for the Sin City Deciples Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

James Ulrich Richardson, aka “Little Rick,” 52, of Crown Point, appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar.

One of his co-defendants, Douglas Sherman Blowers, aka “Profit,” 41, of Lake Station, appeared Wednesday before Kolar.

Both men admitted in open court that they took part in dealing in at least 11 pounds of cocaine over the last 12 years and extorted members of other motorcycle clubs into becoming supporters of the Sin City Deciples.

Their guilty pleas come a year after the U.S. attorney’s office charged a total of 16 Sin City members with illegally dealing drugs and guns and terrorizing other motorcycle organizations.

The two are among seven men who have abandoned their initial pleas of not guilty to avoid trial and prison terms of up to 20 years in return for promises of judicial leniency.

The other defendants are currently maintaining their pleas of not guilty and currently are set to be tried in early November.

The two men admitted in their plea deals that they were due-paying members of the motorcycle gang and that both served at various times as president of its Gary chapter.