Hobart police Officer Adam Ahmad, right, sits quietly beside his attorney, Chris Cooper, during the August Board of Works and Public Safety meeting in which members cleared him of any wrongdoing in a June 3 brawl with two other officers. The board reversed his 60-day suspension and announced he can return to work once medically cleared, saying there was no evidence suggesting Ahmad engaged in any physical violence outside of self-defense.
Hobart police Officer Adam Ahmad, right, sits quietly beside his attorney, Chris Cooper, during the August Board of Works and Public Safety meeting in which members cleared him of any wrongdoing in a June 3 brawl with two other officers. The board reversed his 60-day suspension and announced he can return to work once medically cleared, saying there was no evidence suggesting Ahmad engaged in any physical violence outside of self-defense.
PORTAGE — A Portage police officer smelled alcohol when he stopped a vehicle occupied by two suspended Hobart police officers in July, but the pair were sent on their way after it was determined the driver was not legally drunk, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said.
Hobart Officer Andrew Bustos registered a blood alcohol level of 0.06 — below the 0.08 legal limit for driving — during a portable breath test and passed field sobriety tests, Williams said.
"Andrew advised that he was giving his brother Adrian (Bustos) a ride home due to his consumption of alcohol," Williams said.
The white Ford Explorer was stopped at 1:09 a.m. July 20 for speeding in the area of Central Avenue and Calvary Cemetery, he said.
At the time, Andrew and Adrian Bustos were serving a 60-day suspension for a fight that left a third Hobart officer with serious injuries. The fight June 3 occurred while all three officers were off-duty.
Williams said his department contacted the Hobart Police Department during the traffic stop and learned the officers were suspended. He confirmed that his officer was told by Hobart that if the pair was over the legal limit, Portage police should "do what you have to do."
Andrew Bustos and his brother were released with a verbal warning, Williams said.
The traffic stop lasted about 30 minutes, and no report was made because there were no arrests, Williams said.
"I believe our officers handled everything professionally and correctly," Williams said.
Hobart police received notification of the stop and confirmed the Bustos brothers' suspensions, but were not notified of any arrests, Lt. James Gonzales said.
If arrests had been made, the Hobart Police Department would have opened an internal investigation, he said.
Andrew and Adrian Bustos each accepted 60-day unpaid suspensions beginning June 30 for their role in the June 3 fight that left fellow Hobart officer Adam Ahmad seriously injured. Adrian Bustos was accused of punching Ahmad, and Andrew Bustos was accused of kicking Ahmad in the face while Ahmad was on the ground.
The Bustos brothers were slated to return to work Aug. 29.
Andrew Bustos filled in briefly for a school resource officer while that officer was in training, but he is no longer assigned to a school, Gonzales said. Adrian Bustos remains on leave for an injury.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.