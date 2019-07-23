{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighter stock

Firefighter gear and a fire hose.

 Doug Ross, The Times

LAPORTE — Two people were injured in an apartment building fire Monday night at 1306 Rumley St., according to local firefighters.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to the site about 8 p.m. and learned there was a person trapped inside.

The first crews to arrive made entry and knocked down the main body of fire before locating a woman and removing her from the building, according to the fire department. She was transported to La Porte Hospital and then flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Her condition is unknown, according to firefighters.

The man who called 911 was able to escape the fire on his own and alert a neighbor to also evacuate, the fire department said. He too was taken to La Porte Hospital and then on to Fort Wayne by air ambulance where his condition is unknown.

"No firefighters reported any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time," according to the fire department.

