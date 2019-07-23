LAPORTE — Two people were injured in an apartment building fire Monday night at 1306 Rumley St., according to local firefighters.
Firefighters said they were dispatched to the site about 8 p.m. and learned there was a person trapped inside.
The first crews to arrive made entry and knocked down the main body of fire before locating a woman and removing her from the building, according to the fire department. She was transported to La Porte Hospital and then flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Her condition is unknown, according to firefighters.
The man who called 911 was able to escape the fire on his own and alert a neighbor to also evacuate, the fire department said. He too was taken to La Porte Hospital and then on to Fort Wayne by air ambulance where his condition is unknown.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
"No firefighters reported any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time," according to the fire department.
Amanda Lynn Farley
Arrest date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1903039
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Antonio Leoncio Ortiz
Arrest date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903046
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%
April Jane Brown
Arrest date: Monday, July 15, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1903065
Charges: Felony, Residential Entry
Ariana Hale
Arrest date: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903077
Charges: Felony, Neglect of a Dependent
Belinda Kombe Vanpuyenbroeck
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903107
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Brittany Nicole Newbanks
Arrest date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1903089
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Bryan Eric Lucente
Arrest date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: DeMotte Booking Number: 1903042
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Charles Thomas Emmet
Arrest date: Friday, July 12, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903026
Charges: Felony, Burglar
Christian Stanley Ferguson
Arrest date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Fort Wayne Booking Number: 1903087
Charges: Felony, Resist Law Enforcement
Christopher Lee Keller
Arrest date: Sunday, July 14, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903055
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Christopher Louis Moore
Arrest date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903088
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Dontrell Burnett Core
Arrest date: Sunday, July 14, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903049
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Edward John Malatinka
Arrest date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1903105
Charges: Misdemeanor, OWI-Watercraft
Jacob Matthew Cummings
Arrest date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903090
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Jamal Rodgers
Arrest date: Monday, July 15, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903056
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
James Earl Rzasa
Arrest date: Friday, July 12, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1903028
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jared Tomas Gonzalez
Arrest date: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903074
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Jennifer Renee Wilcher
Arrest date: Sunday, July 14, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903051
Charges: Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement
Jeremy Keith Dykhuizen
Arrest date: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Age: 46 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903070
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Jorge Luis Muzquiz
Arrest date: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1903068
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Joshua Christian Elkins
Arrest date: Sunday, July 14, 2019 Age: 36 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903054
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI, Prior
Joshua Ulloa
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 1903121
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Keyaon Shauntass Jackson Jr.
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1903116
Charges: Felony, Counterfeiting
Lloyd Albert Clifton
Arrest date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Age: 50 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1903091
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Maria Henderson
Arrest date: Monday, July 15, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903057
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Mark Anthony Jenkins
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Elkhart Booking Number: 1903110
Charges: Felony, Auto Theft
Megan Renee Hook
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1903119
Charges: Felony, Battery
Michael Anthony Dominguez
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903120
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Michelle Marie Urness
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 56 Residence: Union Mills Booking Number: 1903106
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%
Phyllis Kathleen Wise
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 70 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1903108
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Rayshaun Wendell Lutrell Smith
Arrest date: Monday, July 15, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Kalamazoo, Michigan Booking Number: 1903062
Charges: Felony, Auto Theft
Rhyneil O. Kegley
Arrest date: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903082
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Robert Charles Blakely
Arrest date: Monday, July 15, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903058
Charges: Felony, Invasion of Privacy
Robert Cole Ingram Jr.
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1903114
Charges: Felony, Counterfeiting
Ryan James Allshouse
Arrest date: Friday, July 12, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1903027
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Scott Everette Mace
Arrest date: Monday, July 15, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903066
Charges: Felony, Residential Entry
Shawn Wayne Moody
Arrest date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: DeMotte Booking Number: 1903043
Charges: Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine
Shy Juan Edward Ward
Arrest date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 1903084
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Terri Marie Barszcz
Arrest date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903117
Charges: Misdemeanor, Residential Entry
Vernon Hill
Arrest date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Age: 54 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903047
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
William Michael Finney
Arrest date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Age: 68 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1903038
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email coming soon.