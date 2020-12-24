 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two teen brothers arrested in violent confrontation with Portage police; scene caught on video
breaking urgent

Two teen brothers arrested in violent confrontation with Portage police; scene caught on video

{{featured_button_text}}
Portage police stock

The Portage Police Department building.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Two juvenile brothers were arrested late Wednesday morning following a violent confrontation with a Portage police officer that was captured on video and is circulating on social media.

A 16-year-old boy is is charged with battery to law enforcement, resisting arrest resulting in injury (to an officer), criminal mischief and minor in possession of alcohol, according to Sgt. Rob Maynard, public information officer with the Portage Police Department.

His 15-year-old brother is charged with possession of marijuana, police said.

Both were taken to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center following the confrontation at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The brothers were staying with a relative in Portage, who confronted them about suspicions of using alcohol and/or hosting a party while she was away overnight at work, Maynard said.

"It was initially reported that both of them started smashing things and punching holes in the walls so she called for police assistance and they took off from the house at that point," he said.

An officer located the boys, but they were unwilling to stop and led a chase, Maynard said. The officer was able to hold the younger brother, but the older boy can be seen in the video coming at the officer swinging a scooter overhead.

The officer is seen in the video taking the older boy to the ground and he continues to fight even after a second officer arrives to provide assistance.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts