Two teen brothers arrested in violent confrontation with Portage police; scene caught on video

PORTAGE — Two juvenile brothers were arrested late Wednesday morning following a violent confrontation with a Portage police officer that was captured on video and is circulating on social media.

A 16-year-old boy is is charged with battery to law enforcement, resisting arrest resulting in injury (to an officer), criminal mischief and minor in possession of alcohol, according to Sgt. Rob Maynard, public information officer with the Portage Police Department.

His 15-year-old brother is charged with possession of marijuana, police said.

Both were taken to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center following the confrontation at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The brothers were staying with a relative in Portage, who confronted them about suspicions of using alcohol and/or hosting a party while she was away overnight at work, Maynard said.

"It was initially reported that both of them started smashing things and punching holes in the walls so she called for police assistance and they took off from the house at that point," he said.