Two traffic stops net illegal guns, police say

LAPORTE — Traffic stops Monday and Tuesday resulted in the arrests of two men and the confiscation of illegally possessed handguns, county police said.

LaPorte County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Elcock said he was eastbound on U.S. 20, east of Fail Road at 4:17 p.m. Monday when he saw another eastbound vehicle speeding and then passing the officer on the right.

The officer said he stopped the vehicle and discovered a passenger, Kameron R. Martin, 29, of South Bend, was wanted in Elkhart County.

The officer also found a Canik 9mm pistol in the vehicle.

Martin was arrested and faces a felony count of possessing a handgun with a prior felony conviction, police said. A hold was also placed on him for Elkhart County and he remains at the LaPorte County jail without bond.

Around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, LaPorte County Sheriff Deputy William Masterson III checked the registration of a vehicle traveling on U.S. 421 near Ind. 2 and discovered the owner had a suspended driver's license and was wanted in Marshall County.

The owner, Chad E. Barron, 33, of Kingsbury, was taken into custody and a Taurus 9mm pistol was found in his vehicle, police said.

Barron faces charges of carrying a handgun without a permit and driving while suspended with a prior violation, according to police. A hold was also placed on him for Marshall County and he is being held at the LaPorte County jail without bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.