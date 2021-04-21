Two trials set for VU attempted rape, 'creeping' case

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harris Peterson said all the alleged offenses occurred at Valparaiso University dormitories, all involved female students and all were fueled by the same motive of King seeking to fulfill his sexual desires.

But defense attorney Mark Chargualaf argued that the drive to fulfill sexual desires is not part of the residential entry and voyeurism allegations.

Lumping the more overt sexual allegations with the others likely would result in a "recoil effect" among jurors, he said.

While a student at Valparaiso University, King said he sneaked into the dorm rooms of female students about five times and said "he was doing it to relieve stress, sometimes it was stress from homework," police said.

"Jaylen stated that he didn't touch the girls because he thinks about the consequences on his actions and knows it's not right," according to court documents. "Jaylen told the officer that he does not like 'creeping' on people."

King is accused of attempting to rape one female student as she was braiding his hair, police said. He allegedly exposed himself and repeatedly forced himself on her, despite her continually saying "no" and attempting to leave his dorm room.