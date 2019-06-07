CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly shot on the Bishop Ford Expressway near Chicago Thursday evening, police say.
One of the victims was taken from the scene to a local hospital by Illinois State Police about 7:30 p.m., according to an ISP news release. The second victim drove to the hospital for treatment.
The southbound Interstate 57 ramp had been closed during Thursday's investigation, with traffic being diverted to northbound Interstate 94.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.